Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Skip to main content

Advertisement

Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.

Florida News

Regulators approve FPL storm costs

| Florida News Service
Tallahassee – Customers of Florida’s largest power company will see a bump of about $12 in monthly bills next year to cover restoration costs from the 2024 hurricane season.

 

The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month.

Become a Website Subscriber

Return to Homepage

Latest News Stories

error: Content is protected !!