Faith

Reaching the world from Baker

July 14, 2022 | Randy Dickson

Preacher Jason Hiburn and the Baker Church of Christ are on a mission to reach the local community – and the world – with the Gospel message of salvation through the work Christ did on the cross. The plan is as simple as it was for the first century church. The structure is evangelism, benevolence, edification, and worshipping God in spirit and in truth.