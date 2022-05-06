Q&A with U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz

News

Editor’s Note: We will be meeting with Rep. Matt Gaetz, who represents the 1st District of Florida, on a regular basis to ask him questions about his representation of our district in Congress and initiatives that he is working on to the benefit of our district and our country.

How does your faith help you in your role as a Congressman?

Faith does two things it raises the ceiling on what you believe is possible. The word of God shows us that we don’t always know what is ahead of us.