Public meeting will address future flood mitigation

The session will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the County Administrative Building Training Room, 1250 N. Eglin Parkway, Shalimar.

The meeting is open to anyone interested in learning more about future flood mitigation and the possible impacts of flood events on the community.

“Preparing in advance for possible disasters is an important part of public safety,” County Board Chairman Paul Mixon said in a July 10 news release. “I encourage Okaloosa residents to take part in this project so they can be better informed about how to protect themselves from any future flood events.”

During the meeting, attendees will hear from county staff and representatives from Jacobs Engineering on the initial stages of data collection, methodologies, evaluation criteria, and analysis techniques. Staff will also discuss potential vulnerabilities and impacts on communities.

Attendees will have the chance to provide input on the initial stages of the Vulnerability Assessment Project and participate in a question-and-answer session at the end of the meeting.

The project is an initiative aimed at safeguarding Okaloosa County against environmental risks, including rising sea levels and flooding. For more information, contact Ryan Prince at rprince@myokaloosa.com.