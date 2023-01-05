Sports

Patriots take down Bulldogs

January 5, 2023 | Randy Dickson

Whatever challenge the Pace boys basketball team posed for Crestview on Thursday night, the Bulldogs were hard pressed to find an answer. If the challenge was the length of the Patriots, the Bulldogs struggled. If the challenge was the Pace 3-point shooting, the Bulldogs were a step late on defense. What counters the Bulldogs had early in the game disappeared like the morning fog on a warm summer day.