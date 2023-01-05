Patriots take down Bulldogs

Whatever challenge the Pace boys basketball team posed for Crestview on Thursday night, the Bulldogs were hard pressed to find an answer.
If the challenge was the length of the Patriots, the Bulldogs struggled. If the challenge was the Pace 3-point shooting, the Bulldogs were a step late on defense. What counters the Bulldogs had early in the game disappeared like the morning fog on a warm summer day.
Crestview’s Makhi Jones scored a game-high 20 points on Thursday, but it wasn’t enough as Pace beat the Bulldogs 49-42.
