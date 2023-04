News

Overnight lane shift planned for I-10 eastbound in Crestview

April 13, 2023 | Staff Reporters

The right lane of I-10 eastbound, between mile markers 52 and 53 in Crestview, will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 19 until 6 a.m. Thursday, April 20. Crews will temporarily shift I-10 eastbound traffic slightly to the south, onto the newly constructed travel lanes, so that work may continue on the new I-10/Antioch Road interchange. The speed limit on this segment of I-10 will remain 60 mph.