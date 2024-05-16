Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Skip to main content

Advertisement

Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.

News

Over 275 artificial reefs recently deployed off Okaloosa County

| Staff Reporters
Off the coast of Destin and Fort Walton Beach, you’ll find underwater habitats teaming with marine life. While fish and other species have made these habitats their homes, the habitats haven’t been there long.

 

The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month.

Become a Website Subscriber

Return to Homepage

Latest News Stories

error: Content is protected !!