Faith

Open Door United Methodist Church emphasizes ‘radical hospitality’

February 27, 2023 | Ken Garner

Not all members of First United Methodist Church of Pace agreed with leaving the UMC umbrella, including its pastor, Mark Lilly. When the leaders of his congregation elected to “disaffiliate” and rebrand as Grace Methodist Church in November, Lilly and members of his staff accepted the challenge of building a new UMC congregation.