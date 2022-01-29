Okaloosa Extension, peanut growers stocking food pantries with peanut butter

Peanuts are pretty big business here in Okaloosa County. Each year, we harvest about 2,200 acres of peanuts (6.5 million pounds). That’s enough peanuts to make 66 million peanut butter sandwiches. So, suffice it to say, peanuts are an important crop for us here.

Peanuts and peanut butter are also protein rich foods that are good at lowering your cholesterol. Peanut butter has a long shelf life and doesn’t need refrigeration after opening. This puts peanut butter on the most wanted list for food pantries.

For these reasons, UF/IFAS Extension and the Florida Peanut Producers Association have partnered since 2012 to provide food pantries with peanut butter each year. This drive started in 16 counties in Northwest Florida. The peanut butter drive starts each year in October and runs until Thanksgiving. Each year, the Florida Peanut Producers Association matches what is collected so that we double the peanut butter donated to local food pantries. The peanut butter collected in Okaloosa County, plus the match, is distributed in Okaloosa County. This event has been so successful that 55 UF/IFAS Extension counties and departments participated this past year. As a state, we collected 22.5 tons of peanut butter.

For 2021, the Okaloosa County Extension Office, along with several partnering agencies, collected 850 jars of peanut butter totaling 1,600 pounds. Approximately 3,000 pounds of peanut butter are being distributed to local food pantries as a result of this partnership. I feel very fortunate to live in such a generous community that supports this peanut butter drive.

If you know of local food pantries in need of peanut butter, please have them contact me at (850) 689-5850 or bearden@ufl.edu.

Jennifer Bearden is the Okaloosa agriculture agent for University of Florida/IFAS.