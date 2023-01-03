Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
  • Okaloosa County 4-H wins two state championships
Okaloosa County 4-H wins two state championships

| Staff Reporters
Okaloosa County 4-H participated in the State Meat Judging Contest held in Gainesville. The contest is composed of five areas: retail cut identification, carcass, wholesale, retail placing classes, and oral reasons.
Cate Breda, Ella Brush, Anabelle Brush, 4-H Agent Ronnie Cowan, Aaliyah Baker, and Cayson Barreto pose for a photo following the State Meat Judging Contest held in Gainesville.

 

