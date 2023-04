Education, News

New tech helps students complete old lesson humanely

April 20, 2023 | Staff Reporters

Seventh-grade life science students at Davidson Middle School recently participated in a dissection lab of a different kind. The frogs used were not the traditional cadaver frogs raised and then harvested for educational purposes. They were SynFrogs, hyper-realistic synthetic frogs mimicking real frogs in size and texture designed to replace cadaver frogs, allowing students to have a realistic, yet humane learning experience.