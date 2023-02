News

New K-8 school being planned for Crestview

February 8, 2023 | Angie Womble

The Okaloosa County School District has purchased 80 acres in Crestview with plans to build two new schools in the city. “It’s really exciting to announce that Crestview will be getting a new K-8 school, and we hope to have it built by the time we start the 2026 school year,” said Okaloosa County School Board member Tim Bryant at last week’s Crestview Area Chamber breakfast.