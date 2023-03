business, News

New businesses for Crestview Commons confirmed

March 22, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

Businesses at the long-awaited Crestview Commons development could begin opening as early as late April, according to the City of Crestview. “We are hoping for late April/early May (openings for the first business openings),” said Chance Leavins, public information manager for the City of Crestview.