Minors and the Baker Act: Rethinking crisis response in schools

The Baker Act, passed in 1971, allows for the involuntary psychiatric examination of individuals believed to be a danger to themselves or others. While its goal is safety, the growing number of children subjected to this law—particularly in educational settings—has led to emotional trauma, legal complications and calls for reform.

Imagine a child expressing distress—maybe a comment about not wanting to live, or visible anxiety over a test or conflict with a peer. School staff, fearing liability and lacking alternatives, initiate a Baker Act. A law enforcement officer may arrive on campus, place the child in the back of a cruiser, and transport them to a receiving facility where they may be held for up to 72 hours.

In many cases, parents are not informed until after the fact. Stories have emerged of guardians frantically trying to locate their children, left in the dark about the process or where their child was taken. In Okaloosa County and beyond, families have reported feeling helpless, shut out of decisions affecting their own children’s well-being.

For a child, this isn’t just a procedural mistake—it’s a traumatic experience. Being removed from school, separated from caregivers, and subjected to a clinical evaluation without support can leave lasting emotional scars.

Educators face an impossible choice. With limited resources, increasing pressure to ensure safety, and a growing mental health crisis, schools are often the front line. But they are not equipped to be emergency mental health providers. Many lack full-time counselors, let alone specialists trained in crisis de-escalation.

In the absence of clear guidelines or viable alternatives, the Baker Act becomes a tool for risk management instead of care. Instead of nurturing environments where students feel safe expressing their emotions, schools may inadvertently create climates of fear—where crying too much or saying the wrong thing could result in hospitalization.

Recent legislative reforms, such as Florida’s HB 7021 passed in 2024, have started to address these concerns. The bill expands access to voluntary treatment for minors and attempts to streamline communication between agencies. But implementation is uneven, and cultural change takes time.

Parents and guardians must be active participants in any intervention. Mental health challenges require empathy, trust and support—not surprise police visits and rushed evaluations. Parental notification should be mandatory before any action is taken under the Baker Act, except in true emergencies.

Families can also advocate for more preventative approaches. Training in trauma-informed care for educators, investment in mental health professionals on campuses, and clear protocols for assessing risk are essential steps forward.

A 2020 study found that nearly 13,000 children were Baker Acted in Florida that year alone, and nearly one-third were removed directly from schools. These numbers expose a system strained to its limits. But they also highlight an opportunity: to reshape how we approach student mental health with compassion and clarity.

Local governments, school boards, and community organizations can lead by example. Cities like Crestview could pilot programs that integrate school counselors with outside therapists, facilitate parent workshops and create student-led mental health initiatives. Peer support networks and advisory boards involving youth voices could help identify problems before they escalate.

Children need to feel heard, not silenced. Safe, inclusive schools begin with trust—and trust begins with transparency, respect and responsible policies. The Baker Act shouldn’t be a default option. It should be a guarded measure used only when all other avenues have been exhausted.

Florida’s students deserve better. They deserve care that’s thoughtful, responses that are proportional, and systems that see them as whole people—not just potential liabilities. Reforming how we use the Baker Act isn’t just about changing laws. It’s about changing hearts, minds and cultures—in every school.