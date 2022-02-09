Milton man pulls Fort Walton mayor out of burning car

A Milton tow truck driver is being hailed as “Our Hero – Our Angel” by the mayor of Fort Walton Beach’s family after saving him and his wife from a burning vehicle.

Mayor Dick Rynearson and his wife, Janey, were heading to a gas station off Interstate 10 near Live Oak Jan. 26 when their car was t-boned and burst into flames.

Robert Hammac was about 10 feet away from the accident when it happened, traveling in the opposite direction. He jumped out of his truck, yelled to Janey to get out of the burning car and grabbed the mayor, who was too injured to get out on his own.

Robert Hammac, a tow truck driver from Milton, saved Fort Walton Beach Mayor Dick Rynearson and his wife, Janey, from this burning car Jan. 26. Submitted photo

By the time he got the jammed door open to reach the mayor, flames had already spread from the trunk to the back seat, he said.

“I didn’t care about my truck. I didn’t care about my life. I was just getting them out of there safely,” said Hammac, who has worked as a tow truck driver for 33 years. “That’s why I do the job that I do because I like to help people.”

He was recognized at the Feb. 8 Live Oaks Council meeting as a Good Samaritan. Mayor Frank Davis called the Santa Rosa Press Gazette Feb. 9 to make sure locals knew about what he had done.

That touched Hammac, who found it comforting that they took time out of their day to honor him.

He said he thinks about the accident every day and is looking forward to meeting the mayor when he’s well enough for a visit. The mayor and his wife are recovering at home. Hammac has been in close contact with the mayor’s family, he said.

At the time of the accident, he didn’t realize who he was saving.

Live Oak Mayor Frank Davis, right, honors Robert Hammac of Milton Feb. 8 in recognition of his heroism. Submitted photo

“God sent that angel to be there for my parents and help get them to safety,” their daughter, Heather Rynearson, wrote to Davis. “God’s presence has been in this the whole time.” She added that he got them out of the car before the tires started exploding and the entire car was engulfed in flames.

He said that they were hit by a truck that didn’t have its lights on and that he didn’t see the other vehicle until the accident.

Although in his profession, Hammac has been called to many tragic scenes, this was the only time he’s been the first person at the scene of a life or death situation.

“The best thing about it was we worked a rescue and not a fatality,” she said. “That’s the thing that makes me feel special in my heart.”