Military housing allowance increase gets final approval

Congressman Matt Gaetz (FL-01) and several community leaders recently announced the final passage of resolutions supporting an increase in the Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH) rate for military service members in Florida’s First District. The resolutions were introduced and passed in Escambia County, Okaloosa County, Santa Rosa County, and Walton County.

In 2021, it was identified that the BAH rate, due to rising inflation and other factors, was insufficient to cover the cost of housing for service members in our district.

Upon learning of the discrepancy, Gaetz drafted and supported the resolutions, signaling to the Department of Defense that the BAH rate increase is unanimously supported by the people of Northwest Florida.

The deficiency also prompted his office to add a provision in the FY 2022 National Defense Authorization Act requiring the DOD to produce a report on housing and BAH rates in Northwest Florida due by spring 2022.

Gaetz thanks the following individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions towards enhancing the military mission in Northwest Florida: