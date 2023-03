News

Mayor recognizes Crestview High School’s students of the month

March 28, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

The City of Crestview played a little catchup last week at the City Council meeting. “Crestview High School has a recognition program,” said Crestview Mayor JB Whitten. “They have a student of the month that they recognize and we just kind of got a little bit late to the picture, and so we wanted to recognize our students also so we’re going to catch up.”