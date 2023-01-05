Main Street renovation work could begin in March

The City of Crestview is hoping the second time will be the charm when it comes to finding a contractor to complete the planned multi-phase renovations to Main Street.
After receiving no bids from contractors to complete the Main Street improvements last year, the city reopened the bidding process last month. The bidding process closes later this month, with bids scheduled to be open on Jan. 19.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month.