Liberty County too strong for Hoboes

A solid start didn’t lead to a strong finish for the Laurel Hill School boys basketball team on Tuesday night.
The Hoboes battled a taller and longer Liberty County team and came up even at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter. The last three quarters belonged to the Bulldogs as they beat the home team 70-45.
Adrian McRae takes the ball strong to the basket for Laurel Hill during Tuesday’s boys basketball game between the Hoboes and Liberty County.
