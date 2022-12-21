Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
  • Home
  • Sports
  • Liberty County too strong for Hoboes
Sports

Liberty County too strong for Hoboes

| Randy Dickson
A solid start didn’t lead to a strong finish for the Laurel Hill School boys basketball team on Tuesday night. The Hoboes battled a taller and longer Liberty County team and came up even at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter. The last three quarters belonged to the Bulldogs as they beat the home team 70-45.
Adrian McRae takes the ball strong to the basket for Laurel Hill during Tuesday’s boys basketball game between the Hoboes and Liberty County.

 

The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month.

Become a Website Subscriber

Return to Homepage

Latest Sports Stories

Crestview News Bulletin Logo

© Copyright 2016-2026 Sandpaper Publishing, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Service

Designed by Sandpaper Marketing