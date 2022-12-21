Sports

Liberty County too strong for Hoboes

December 21, 2022 | Randy Dickson

A solid start didn’t lead to a strong finish for the Laurel Hill School boys basketball team on Tuesday night. The Hoboes battled a taller and longer Liberty County team and came up even at 14-14 at the end of the first quarter. The last three quarters belonged to the Bulldogs as they beat the home team 70-45.