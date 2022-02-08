Laurel Hill City Council member among those trying to ‘de-annex’ from city

Residents of 29 lots in Laurel Hill have petitioned to be “de-annexed” from the tiny city north of Crestview. Among those residents is a city council member.

“It’s only the second time it’s been done in Florida,” said city clerk, Nita Miller. “Leave it to Laurel Hill.”

The 29 lots total more than 176 acres of land and includes fewer than 345 people, the draft ordinance said.

Laurel Hill is 3.1 square miles, has 270 “rooftops” and 600 citizens, according to Scott Moneypenny, the city council member who supports the effort and signed a petition to have his own land removed from municipal rule.

“I’m in favor of it,” he said. “I know what our budget is and what we can and cannot do.”

At last week’s meeting, the city attorney told the council that the process of de-annexing was a two-step process, with the first having already been taken by residents who signed petition.

Now, a legal description/survey of each parcel needs to be obtained, at an estimated cost of $4,000 to $6,000 per parcel.

Council members said they weren’t willing to pay for that, leading to a few of the property owners who were in the audience to say they would be willing to pay that expense.

Residents along Skyline Drive, which is on the northeast side of Laurel Hill, are among those wanting to “de-annex” from the city. Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

An ordinance has been drafted, which will need to go through readings at two properly noticed public hearings before the council can vote on it.

Moneypenny told the Crestview News Bulletin that the residents in that area were not getting the service they expect from paying taxes to both the city and the county.

The fire department is volunteer, while law enforcement is handled by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. There is no building department and no recreation department. The city does have its own water department, with about 350 customers.

He said that if he and the other residents leave the city, they will actually get more services from the county.

“Laurel Hill is a small community,” he said. “Can something be done with it? I’ve been trying.”

Moneypenny and many of those wanting to leave the city live on or near Skyline Drive, a dirt dead-end road on the northeast side of the city.

Some of the same residents who want to be severed from the city worked toward its dissolution in 2021. That matter was taken to a vote, where it failed to pass.

Moneypenny supported that effort, as well. He is nearing the end of his second term and does not plan to run again.

Laurel Hill was first incorporated in 1905, faded away, and was incorporated a second time in 1954.