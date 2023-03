Sports

Lady Viking blitz Lady Bulldogs

March 16, 2023 | Randy Dickson

As the old saying goes, “When it rains it pours.” And while the skies were clear at the Crestview High School softball complex on Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs were probably hoping the skies had opened up on them as the hosted Fort Walton Beach. The visiting Lady Vikings had poured it on Crestview as they beat the Lady Bulldogs 13-1.