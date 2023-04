softball, Sports

Lady Hoboes drop heartbreaker to Vernon

April 6, 2023 | Randy Dickson

A two-hitter by Hannah Twitty of the Lady Hoboes softball team wasn’t enough to propel Laurel Hill to victory on Tuesday. The one hit, a three-run triple by Vernon in the top of the seventh inning proved to be the difference as the Lady Yellow Jackets took down Laurel Hill 5-3.