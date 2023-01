Sports

Lady Gators claim district weightlifting titles

January 27, 2023 | Randy Dickson

Once again Baker’s Lady Gator weightlifting team flexed its muscles on Friday in the District 1-1A meet. Baker won both the Olympic and Traditional events to improve to 7-0 on the season. The Lady Gators scored twice as many points as their closest competitor, which happened to be Freeport, in both events.