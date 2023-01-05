Sports

Lady Bulldogs take down Washington

January 5, 2023 | Randy Dickson

A big second quarter by Crestview’s Lady Bulldogs broke open Thursday’s girls basketball game with Washington. Crestview led 16-12 after the first quarter but after that the game wasn’t really close. The Lady Bulldogs outscored Washington 19-11 in the second quarter on the way to a 66-55 win. The game really wasn’t in doubt after the first half.