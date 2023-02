Featured Sports, Sports

Lady Bulldogs repel Lady Sharks

February 9, 2023 | Randy Dickson

When swimming with the sharks it’s probably wise to use shark repellent. The Crestview High School Lady Bulldogs hosted the Ponte Vedra Lady Sharks in the Region 1 Class 6A quarterfinals on Thursday. The Lady Bulldogs brought their normal repellent against the Lady Sharks that worked so well against Eagles, Panthers and Tigers, a relentless defense.