Lady Bulldogs ground Lady Eagles

January 13, 2023 | Randy Dickson

Ask any Crestview High School fan and they will tell you the only thing better than beating Niceville once in a season is beating the Eagles twice in the same year. The Lady Bulldog basketball team did just that completing the regular season sweep of the Lady Eagles with a 72-66 win on Thursday at the Crestview gym. Crestview defeated Niceville 62-48 before the Christmas break.