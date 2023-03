Featured Sports, softball

Lady Bulldogs crush Washington

March 2, 2023 | Randy Dickson

There is winning. There is winning big. And then there is what the Crestview Lady Bulldog softball team did to Washington on Wednesday. To say Crestview made short work of the Lady Wildcats would be an understatement. It took the Lady Bulldogs just two-and-a-half innings to dispose of Washington.