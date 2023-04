softball, Sports

Lady Bulldogs come up short against Tate

April 13, 2023 | Randy Dickson

A gutsy comeback attempt by the Crestview softball against Tate on Thursday fell just short leaving those in attendance wondering what might have been. The Lady Bulldogs spotted the Aggies a 5-1 but in the end, the four runs were too much to overcome, as Tate took a 7-5 win.