Sports

Lady Bulldogs advance to tournament championship

February 2, 2023 | Randy Dickson

Just when it looked like the Lady Bulldogs were in trouble on Wednesday night, they weren’t. Crestview hosted Milton in the District 1-6A tournament semifinal and seemed to have the game in hand early in the fourth quarter. With less than 90 seconds gone in the fourth quarter the Lady Panthers cut a 17-point Crestview lead to 10 points at 49-39.