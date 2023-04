News

Keeping Crestview beautiful

April 17, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

The City of Crestview’s third annual Keep Crestview Beautiful kicked off last week and runs through April 26. The two-week event is designed to encourage the residents to help clean up the community with large dumpsters set up around the city to make sure the trash is properly disposed of. Keep Crestview Beautiful kicked off April 12 with dozens of city employees volunteering to help clean up two properties that had fallen out of compliance with city code.