‘Keep working hard!’ Crestview teen will be family’s third generation black belt holder

By Brian Hughes, Cultural Services Specialist, City of Crestview

Words of good advice come to students of Crestview’s Gordon Martial Arts academy from multiple directions. And it isn’t all just about becoming more proficient in Taekwon-Do, Hapkido or Combat Jiu Jitsu.

The lessons serve as good practices in life as well and are embraced by one particular student who aspired to be her family’s third-generation black belt recipient. Chasyanna Butler, 13, is following in the footsteps of her mom, aunt and grandmother, all of whom have black belts of their own.

During the academy’s January belt promotion ceremony, black belt recipient and U.S. Army Chief Marty Martinez praised the values the academy instills in its students, especially youngsters.

“There’s one thing I really hate in life and that’s quitting,” Martinez said. “It’s OK to fail but you have to at least try first.”

That’s a philosophy shared by Chasyanna, who received her probationary black belt at the ceremony as her mom, GMA instructor Amanda Howard, beamed. Chasyanna got her introduction to Taekwon-Do by tagging along when her mom went to work.

“I went along with my mom when I was 5 and just kind of grew up in the martial arts building,” she said.

Now she has up to six months to prepare and test for the real thing.

“I’m kind of nervous and kind of excited too,” Chasyanna said. “I know the people who are going to test me. They’ve all known me since before I was born.”

One thing she’s assured of: Just because her mother is a GMA staff member, Chasyanna will not be getting a free ride. If anything, her testing will come under extra scrutiny.

“We don’t give anybody a gimme,” academy owner Master Tom Gordon said.