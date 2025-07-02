Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.
Faith
Joy Fellowship to host “Revival at Fellowship”
Joy Fellowship Church in Crestview is hosting two community events on July 9, July 16 and July 23. The event, starting at 5:30 each night, will have a pot-luck style dinner followed by worship and words from Cameron Pierce.
