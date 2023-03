Education, News

Job fair held at Laurel Hill School

March 20, 2023 | Randy Dickson

More than 20 businesses and agencies from around Okaloosa County were at Laurel Hill School on March 10 for a job fair co-sponsored by the school and Mission of Hope. “We partnered with Mission of Hope,” LHS assistant principal Ashley Miller said. “They work with vocational rehab and their goal is to try and help every member of society find something that they can do that‘s fulfilling.