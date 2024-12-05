Thank you for supporting journalism at your local newspaper. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at Crestview News Bulletin.
Opinion
Jackson’s view
There is so much pressure on student-athletes now. From various social media sites such as X, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook, student-athletes can post their highlights or alert their fans where they might be attending college in the future.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $5.67 a month.