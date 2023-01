News

‘It’s time to take back our community’

January 23, 2023 | Angie Womble

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 100,000 overdose-related deaths throughout the nation last year, with 7,800 deaths in Florida. Opioid usage and overdoses have continued to rise every year since 2019 and have grown to epidemic levels affecting communities across the country and citizens from all walks of life.