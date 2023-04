News

‘It’s a big, impressive truck’

April 11, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

The North Okaloosa Fire District’s new fire engine at Bob Sikes Airport looks like it belongs in an episode of Star Trek more than a local fire station. The department received its new crash rescue truck, a specialized fire engine designed to meet the needs at an airport, last month. The roughly $1.3 million truck was delivered to the North Okaloosa Fire District’s main station on Bob Sikes Airport on March 22.