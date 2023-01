Sports

Indians too strong for Bulldogs

January 27, 2023 | Randy Dickson

Sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way. Such was the case for the Crestview High School boys basketball team as the Bulldogs hosted Okaloosa County rival Choctawhatchee. Layups and shots in the paint bounced harmlessly off the rim. Three-point attempts, that seemed destined to find the bottom of the net, rimmed out. And the Indians did their share to disrupt the Bulldogs.