Hundreds attend reception honoring the 50th anniversary of POW homecoming

March 15, 2023 | Dusty Ricketts

As the moderator for last week’s reception recognizing the 50th anniversary of the release of Vietnam War POWs, U.S. Army Major (Retired) Charles “Chuck” Merkel started his introductions by discussing some numbers and the importance behind them. The March 9 reception Eglin’s Air Force Armament Museum was held to honor the eight POWs who would go on to call Okaloosa County their home after their release from the POW camp in March 1973.