Hoopla Adds BingePass to Crestview Library services

By Bryan Sarrasin

Crestview Public Library

Hoopla Digital is one of a variety of online services offered at the Crestview Public Library. The service hosts a vast and diverse collection of digital material including eBooks, films, music, comics and much more. Until now Hoopla had a borrow limit of five items per month per patron, but they have recently launched the BingePass feature.

BingePass launched with two collections: Magazines and The Great Courses. What makes these collections special is that you are given access to the full collection for seven days for a single borrow the Magazines BingePass includes magazines on a diverse range of interests, while the Great Courses offers lectures on topics like science, history, wellness, and travel.

Current patrons of the Crestview Public Library can update the Hoopla app on their preferred device and start enjoying BingePass today. If you would like to learn more about all the services offered at the Crestview Public Library, visit www.cityofcrestview.org/178/library.