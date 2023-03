News

Homeschoolers meet WWII Living History Corps

March 8, 2023 | Staff Reporters

Ryder and Tucker came prepared for their homeschool group’s encounter with the Crestview Living History Corps. The boys wore their own helmets, and Ryder had his knapsack on his back. You never know when Sarge might call a hike! It’s not often students can walk right up to a World War II soldier or nurse and ask about their uniforms, equipment or role in the war. But on Feb. 23, elementary to high school members of the NWF Share homeschool coalition got to do just that at the Crestview History Museum.