Homeless man with ‘senior issues’ refuses to leave Crestview shelter

At 73, John Porter has been everywhere he ever wanted to be, from flying former President Gerald Ford in Air Force 1 to spending 46 years at the side of a woman he describes as magical.

“Look at her eyes,” he says, showing off the tiny picture on Ann Porter’s driver’s license.

They had money, homes and credit card debt. He had adventures. He met important people, like the King of Saudi Arabia, and taught them to fly. The couple lived “high on the hog,” he said.

They had it all and he has lost it all.

Now, he’s living in a homeless shelter in Crestview and appears to be staying, despite staff finding him apartments several times and offering to provide support while he gets on his feet. He told the media last week that he’d been kicked out, but he’s still there, according to Ann Sprague, president of the Crestview Area Shelter for the Homeless.

John Porter had a big life before losing his wife, his house and his life savings. Now, this new car, cosigned by a friend, is all that connects him to that former success. Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

“He has never been kicked out and where did he sleep last night? In the shelter,” Sprague said.

Porter gets $2,300 a month in Social Security and Veterans Administration disability. A friend helped cosign on his new Nissan Altima, which gleams in the handicap spot at the shelter on Duggan Avenue.

Sprague said that because of Porter’s income, she’d been able to find him apartments that he could afford and that they would continue to subsidize him in an apartment while he got himself sorted out.

He refuses, turning down three so far. She said she has never had anyone turn down an apartment before.

“Usually when I find someone an apartment to rent, they either cry or jump up and down,” Sprague said.

Porter isn’t easy to decipher. He was in the Marines for 10 years, has a VA disability and a bad leg, had a successful career as a pilot and flight instructor, and a good marriage, he said. He and his wife were “inseparable,” except his job kept him away from home 300 days a year.

Ann died in April 2016 while they were sitting in the living room watching television. She was still working at the time, leaving him with credit card debt that now totals $30,000.

She wanted to live an afterlife, if there is such a thing. So, he spent money to have her cremated and fly her over several states, disposing of a little bit of her over each one. He then used his former connections in the aerospace industry to get a small amount of ashes taken up in a space shuttle, he said.

“Part of her is in orbit,” he said.

Within three years of Ann’s death, their house was gone and so was their life savings. He stayed with a friend for several years, and tried staying with his adult son, from whom he is now estranged.

He has also lived in his car, staying at the rest area at mile marker 59 on Interstate 10 until officials told him he was limited to eight hours a day and 24 hours for a week.

Around Halloween, he moved into the shelter and is in no hurry to leave. His car makes him a target of envy, he said. It’s a source of pride.

John Porter spent 10 years in the Marines, which included stints in Vietnam. Now he lives at a homeless shelter. Photo by Wendy Victora Rudman

“Everybody else in here has nothing,” he said. “They’re tapped out. I, on the other hand, have a new car.”

The car is what connects him from his former life to this one. What he used to be, instead of what he has become.

The items inside, while a seeming jumble even to him, mean something. There’s the painting of him and Ann on their wedding day, painted from that moment captured on Polaroid. He finds it in the back seat and gasps sharply, turning his head away to hide the pain of recognition.

In the trunk, amidst a laundry basket and garbage bags filled with possessions, he finds a broken table leg. His wife made him buy that table, he said. This stick of wood, ending in a jagged separation, is a treasure to him.

There’s also a random can of tuna fish, which he tosses back in, calling it and the other objects the debris of life.

He’s had a series of strokes and admits to some “senior issues,” saying his memory isn’t as sharp as it once was.

It’s clear he views the offers of an apartment as an attempt to get him to leave. His response is that he needs more time to save money. If is forced to leave before he’s ready, he won’t be able to pay for the car.

It’s ego, he admits. But it’s important for him to die someday with some semblance of prosperity. It’s where he draws the line.

“I will not allow that to be the postscript on my life,” he said.