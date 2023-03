News

Holt man arrested after allegedly fleeing deputies

March 7, 2023 | Staff Reporters

A Holt resident wanted on charges of aggravated assault, firing missiles into an occupied conveyance, and discharging a firearm in public tried to run from an attempted warrant service March 7 but was ultimately captured, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. Hunter Carmichael, 21, was taken into custody March 7 after a tracking operation involving K9 units from the Florida Highway Patrol, Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Walton County Sheriff’s Office, and Okaloosa Correctional Institution.