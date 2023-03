Community, News

Here’s the scoop on the Crestview library’s newest exhibit

March 17, 2023 | Staff Reporters

America’s favorite frozen treat is the focus of a cool display currently at the Crestview Public Library through March. From cartons and root beer float mugs to just about everything else ice creamy, the library lobby is full of yummy memorabilia. From the vast collections of residents Wanda and Mark Hulion comes a diverse array of ice cream-related serving dishes, vintage packages, signs, churns and almost 70 assorted scoops.