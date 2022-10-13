Healthy Start calls for baby supply donations for Hurricane Ian impacted families

hurricane, News

Healthy Start Florida, a free home visiting program that provides education and care coordination to pregnant women and families of children under three years old, is seeking donations of pre-mixed baby formula, baby bottles with disposable liners, and other baby supplies for families in hurricane-affects areas.

Many families have been displaced from their homes, and baby supplies are in short supply. Since some areas lack access to safe drinking water, Healthy Start requests only pre-mixed – not powdered formula.