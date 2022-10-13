Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
  • Healthy Start calls for baby supply donations for Hurricane Ian impacted families
Healthy Start calls for baby supply donations for Hurricane Ian impacted families

| Staff Reporters

Healthy Start Florida, a free home visiting program that provides education and care coordination to pregnant women and families of children under three years old, is seeking donations of pre-mixed baby formula, baby bottles with disposable liners, and other baby supplies for families in hurricane-affects areas.

Many families have been displaced from their homes, and baby supplies are in short supply. Since some areas lack access to safe drinking water, Healthy Start requests only pre-mixed – not powdered formula.

Hurricane Ian damage in Fort Myers Beach. Healthy Start is calling for donations of baby supplies like formula for hurricane impacted communities.

 

