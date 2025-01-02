H.E. Roberts Roofing, committed to satisfaction

Specializing in residential roofing, commercial roofing and new construction roofing, H.E. Roberts does it all. Whether you are getting your house ready to sell with a brand-new roof, or fixing a leaky spot after a windy storm, H. E. Roberts is a local roofing company with integrity, one that you can count on to get the job done efficiently and correctly.

“We like to give customers a quality roof at a fair price,” owner Hunter Roberts said. “We have commitment and loyalty to make sure we take care of the needs of the people that are requesting jobs. We try to look after them and make sure they’re satisfied with the work we do,” Roberts said.

The team at H.E. Robert Roofing are experts in all types of roofs – asphalt, metal and even flat roofing.

They service roofs all over Northwest Florida and South Alabama and their average roof turnaround time is one to two days.

What sets H.E. Roberts Roofing apart from the other roofing companies is their commitment to customer satisfaction. Their crews are local, and they aren’t going anywhere. They don’t chase storms. They live, work and play in Northwest Florida, and they care about their community.

“We’re here,” operations manager Cheyenne Bodie said. “ We actually live in the community. We’re invested in the community. We’re here, and we’re going to be able to meet those warranty needs – those workmanship warranty issues that come up after the fact – because we’re not going anywhere.”

Owner Hunter Roberts grew up in Milton, Florida and started roofing in 2001 when his friend’s dad taught him the skill. He enjoyed the trade and decided to make a career out of it. He worked for the state and developed his skills and learned roofing inside and out. In 2017, Hunter started H.E. Roberts Roofing with an emphasis on quality work, affordability, integrity and giving back to the community.

Some of the charitable causes they have given to are Life Option Clinic, My Father’s Arrows and the cold weather shelter for the homeless and The Living Room, a nonprofit that helps homeless families find a place to live.

Roberts wants this business to be a multi-generational operation that he hands down to his sons one day and then to his sons’ sons. They want to become a large company with hometown values and a hometown perspective.

Manager Bodie’s favorite part of his job is providing people with a quality product that can give them peace of mind about their home being safe and the integrity of their home being sustainable for a long time to come.

“Roofs are not a luxury item, they are a necessity,” Bodie said. “Often, people don’t think about the quality or the condition of the roof on their home until they have a problem.”

And when that problem arises, H.E. Roberts is here to help, efficiently with the option that you prefer at a fair price.

Are you in the market for a new roof or need a repair to your existing roof? Call H.E. Roberts Roofing and request a free estimate. You won’t be disappointed that you did.

H.E. Roberts Roofing

HERobertsRoofing.com

Milton, FL 32570

850-281-6509

License # CCC 133119