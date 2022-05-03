Grant takes over as Bulldog football coach

Former Crestview High School principal, and before that a CHS student-athlete, coined the phrase, “Once a Bulldog, always a Bulldog.” Thomas Grant embodies that phrase having played football while a student at Crestview in the late 1990s and served as an assistant football coach, basketball coach and head boys weightlifting coach for more than a […]
Thomas Grant, seen here working with Crestview linemen, has been named the head football coach of the Bulldogs replacing Tim Hatten.
