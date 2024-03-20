News

Get your fill in Laurel Hill

March 20, 2024 | Tony Judnich

Big, juicy burgers and an array of other fresh, made-to-order menu items from the Country Girl Grill food truck contain “a pinch of love in every bite.” The food truck, which offers breakfast and lunch items and is owned by Sherry Nagy and her business partner, Bob Elsas, is often stationed next to Yellow River Outfitters at 8072 N. State Road 85 in Laurel Hill.