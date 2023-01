Sports

Gators too strong for Hoboes

January 11, 2023 | Randy Dickson

It’s unclear what, if anything, Baker boys basketball coach Brent Zessin said to the Gators at halftime on Tuesday’s game with rival Laurel Hill. Whatever it was or wasn’t worked and then some. The Gators held a 26-20 lead at the start of the third quarter and then took things up a notch outscoring the Hoboes 32-11 over the last 16 minutes of play. Baker held Laurel Hill scoreless in the fourth quarter.