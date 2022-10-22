Gators take down Freeport

One week after being shut out by Blountstown the Baker football team showed it still has some firepower left.
Kayleb Wagner rushed for 330 yards and five touchdowns. And Colton Weekley added three scores as the Gators beat Freeport 52-35.
Kayleb Wagner, seen here against Jay, carried the ball 30 times against Freeport for 330 yards and five touchdowns as the Gators beat the Bulldogs on Friday.
The remainder of this article is available only for our website subscribers, who help fund our mission of keeping you updated on news you want and need to know. You can become a subscriber for as little as $3.17 a month.