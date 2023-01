Sports

Gators take care of Hoboes

January 25, 2023 | Randy Dickson

Baker traveled to Laurel on Tuesday for high school boys basketball action between the North Okaloosa rivals. Quick score by Gators Kayleb Wagner and Dustin Nixon gave the Gators a 5-0 lead in the first minute of action as Baker took the tip off to final horn win. The final score was 58-42.